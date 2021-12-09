Democrat from East Mississippi Takes Oath in State Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate is back up to its full membership of 52 people.
Democratic Sen. Rod Hickman of Macon was sworn in Wednesday at the state Capitol, with his 7-year-old daughter, Ari Elizabeth Hickman, holding a Bible as he took his oath.
Hickman is an attorney. He won a Nov. 23 special election runoff in District 32, which includes all of Kemper County and parts of Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties. He succeeds longtime Democratic Sen. Sampson Jackson of DeKalb, who retired during the summer.
Hickman will fill the last half of a four-year term that ends in January 2024. Several friends and family members watched him be sworn in by Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.
“I will bring you here each and every day as I make decisions for this district and for this state,” Hickman told his supporters.
Republicans hold a majority in the Mississippi House and Senate.
