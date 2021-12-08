Overcoming Tragedy: Arletha Orr Hosts ‘Live’ Event for Grieving Parents and Spouses

May 18, 2016, should have been Arletha Orr’s wedding anniversary, but the day was instead marred by tragedy, as her husband and two children were killed in a railroad accident. “It was challenging,” Orr says of her unimaginable loss. “But it was peaceful for me because of my faith in God. I was in a mental space where I was at peace. It hurt, and I had my moments, but overall, I was at peace.”

Orr recognizes the uniqueness of her experience with grief, and she says that she is devoted to helping others push through their pain and sorrow so that they may experience life on the other side of loss. “I have a heart to help others,” she explains. “It’s a passion I have. I want (grieving people) to see that there’s something different and that you don’t have to stay here. You can still reach those goals.”

She says that her determination to reach her own goals was instrumental in helping her overcome her season of tragedy. “Reaching people where they are is part of my purpose in life,” Orr states. “I want to help other people get through (their pain). I think God has graced me to help other people get through it.”

Orr will spend next weekend living out that passion, as she is slated to host a two-day empowerment brunch called “Live” for grieving parents and spouses on Dec. 10 and 11 in Flora, Miss. “(The event) will give them a chance to release all their hurt and pain and receive healing and love,” Orr says of the upcoming event.

“Live” will kick off with a Friday evening event that Orr hopes will be relaxing for attendees. “It’s around the holidays, so we’re all thinking about our family and friends, especially the ones we’ve lost,” Orr reflects. “We’re carrying our grief and others’ grief as well, but (at the event), they can kick back and relax.”

On Saturday, a healthcare professional will be on-hand to speak about the importance of mental health, as Orr acknowledges that some people “need a little more help” in addition to their faith in God. After a break for an alcohol-free “paint and sip,” the group will hear from a guest speaker and from Orr about the importance of overcoming their loss and pain. “I want to meet them where they are,” Orr says. “I want them to know how to thrive and not just survive.”

The event is free to the public, though a spot must be reserved in advance on Orr’s website, arlethaorr.com. There is a 30-guest limit, and seats are still available for interested attendees. Orr’s book, “Live,” from which the two-day event takes its name, is also available for sale on the website.