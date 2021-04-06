 Health Department: Over Half a Million People Fully Vaccinated | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Health Department: Over Half a Million People Fully Vaccinated

The state of Mississippi has now administered 1.32 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to residents, according to the state health department. Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

The state of Mississippi has now administered 1.32 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to residents, according to the state health department. Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

By The Associated Press Tuesday, April 6, 2021 12:57 p.m. CDT
0

JACKSON, Miss, (AP) — The state of Mississippi has now administered 1.32 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to residents, according to the state health department.

As of Monday, 815,673 people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 541,241 more are fully vaccinated.

Everyone over the age of 16 in the state is eligible to receive the vaccine. People can be vaccinated at state-run drive-thru sites, as well as at community health centers, at some pharmacies and private healthcare providers.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that Mississippi, with approximately 3 million population, has reported at least 306,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 7,000 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday evening.

While most people who contract the coronavirus recover after suffering only mild to moderate symptoms, it can be deadly for older patients and those with other health problems.

People eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine can make an appointment at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu

or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 1-877-978-6453.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »