Health Department: Over Half a Million People Fully Vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss, (AP) — The state of Mississippi has now administered 1.32 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to residents, according to the state health department.

As of Monday, 815,673 people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 541,241 more are fully vaccinated.

Everyone over the age of 16 in the state is eligible to receive the vaccine. People can be vaccinated at state-run drive-thru sites, as well as at community health centers, at some pharmacies and private healthcare providers.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that Mississippi, with approximately 3 million population, has reported at least 306,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 7,000 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday evening.

While most people who contract the coronavirus recover after suffering only mild to moderate symptoms, it can be deadly for older patients and those with other health problems.

People eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine can make an appointment at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu

or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 1-877-978-6453.