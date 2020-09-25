Mississippi Highway Patrol Accepting Applications for Cadets

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for new troopers.

Applications for the upcoming Cadet Class 65, which will begin in early 2021, can be obtained from any MHP District Office, Driver Service Office, and the Human Resources Office located at Headquarters in Jackson. A downloadable application is also available at https://www.dps.ms.gov, WLBT-TV reported.

“The need for men and women of integrity, moral character and a desire to serve their state has never been greater or more important than it is today,” said Col. Randy Ginn, director of the MHP.

“Becoming a part of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Cadet Class 65 is a great opportunity for anyone seeking a career in law enforcement that is full of opportunities to advance both professionally and personally,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “The Mississippi Highway Patrol is a storied law enforcement agency and is the cornerstone of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome this next generation of state troopers.”

The application deadline is Oct. 31.