Top 9: Krista Brown

I grew up visiting the Jackson area, and I completed my undergraduate degree at Mississippi College. I am currently in physical-therapy school and am still drawn to the metro. One year, each Sunday my friends and I would try a new restaurant for lunch. Jackson has a special charm and so many restaurants and businesses to support, with new ones popping up every time I blink, it seems!
Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!
COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus