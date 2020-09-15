 Top 9: Krista Brown | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

I grew up visiting the Jackson area, and I completed my undergraduate degree at Mississippi College. I am currently in physical-therapy school and am still drawn to the metro. One year, each Sunday my friends and I would try a new restaurant for lunch. Jackson has a special charm and so many restaurants and businesses to support, with new ones popping up every time I blink, it seems!

