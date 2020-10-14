Frightening Finds

For anyone feeling festive this spooky season, the Jackson metro has your back. Many local businesses have Halloween-themed items on sale that you can use to decorate your home or office, or to give to family, friends or coworkers. Browse the selection below.
Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!
COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus