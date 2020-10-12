 Jackson Councilman Stamps, Former Teacher Lee in Runoff for House Seat Tuesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jackson Councilman Stamps, Former Teacher Lee in Runoff for House Seat Tuesday

Former teacher Robert C. “Bob” Lee Jr. and Jackson City Councilman De’Keither A. Stamps (pictured) are running in Hinds County. Photo courtesy City of Jackson

By The Associated Press Monday, October 12, 2020 11:59 a.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Runoffs are happening Tuesday for special elections to fill four seats in the Mississippi Legislature, and winners will serve the rest of a four-year term that ends in January 2024.

Candidates in Mississippi special elections run without party labels, but they often tell voters their political affiliation. Republicans hold strong majorities in the 122-member House and 52-member Senate, and the special elections will not change the balance of partisan power.

Those on the ballot Tuesday advanced from a first round of voting Sept. 22.

SENATE DISTRICT 15

Businessman Bart Williams and educator Joyce Meek Yates are running in Choctaw, Montgomery, Oktibbeha and Webster counties.

Republican Sen. Gary Jackson of French Camp resigned June 30 because of health concerns. He had served since 2004.

SENATE DISTRICT 39

Bank of Brookhaven chairman Bill Sones and attorney Jason Barrett are running in Copiah, Lawrence, Lincoln and Walthall counties.

Republican Sen. Sally Doty of Brookhaven resigned in mid-July after the governor nominated her to be director of the state Public Utilities Staff, a group that analyzes proposals and provides advice to the three elected members of the Public Service Commission. Doty had served in the Senate since 2012.

HOUSE DISTRICT 37

Lynn Wright, a former superintendent of the Lowndes County School District, and pool service owner David M. Chism are running in Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties.

Republican Rep. Gary Chism of Columbus resigned June 30 after serving since 2000. He had a stroke in 2017 and said he had not enjoyed legislative service as much since then. Gary Chism and David Chism are cousins.

HOUSE DISTRICT 66

Former teacher Robert C. “Bob” Lee Jr. and Jackson City Councilman De’Keither A. Stamps are running in Hinds County.

Democratic Rep. Jarvis Dortch of Raymond resigned July 1 to become director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi. Dortch had served in the House since 2016.

