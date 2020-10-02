New Mississippi Trade Mart Opens on State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — State and local officials on Thursday opened the new Mississippi Trade Mart that's attached to the coliseum on the state fairgrounds in Jackson. The State-funded building cost $30 million. It is near the old Trade Mart that was built in 1975. The old one will be torn down to make way for parking spaces.
The Trade Mart hosts a variety of meetings and exhibitions for about 200,000 people a year.
The new building has 110,000 square feet (10,219 square meters) of space. That's nearly twice as large as the old one.
Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!
COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus