Storms Possible Across South, Midwest on Eve of Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Severe weather—including tornadoes—will be possible across large parts of the South and Midwest just before Thanksgiving, forecasters say.
Damaging winds will be the main threat on Wednesday, but a tornado or two will also be possible across the region, the national Storm Prediction Center is forecasting.
More than 21 million people will at a marginal risk of severe Wednesday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.
That includes several large metro areas including Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Louisville, Kentucky and Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee.
Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!
COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus