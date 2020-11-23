 Special Election Runoff Will Fill Seat in Mississippi House | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Special Election Runoff Will Fill Seat in Mississippi House

Joseph “Bubba” Tubb (left) of Lamar County and Matthew Conoly (right) of Hattiesburg are running in District 87 in parts of Forrest and Lamar counties. Photos courtesy Joseph Tubb and Matthew Conoly

Joseph “Bubba” Tubb (left) of Lamar County and Matthew Conoly (right) of Hattiesburg are running in District 87 in parts of Forrest and Lamar counties. Photos courtesy Joseph Tubb and Matthew Conoly

By The Associated Press Monday, November 23, 2020 10:24 a.m. CST
0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Two candidates will compete in runoff Tuesday to fill a seat in the Mississippi House.

Joseph “Bubba” Tubb of Lamar County and Matthew Conoly of Hattiesburg are running in District 87 in parts of Forrest and Lamar counties.

Three people were on the ballot Nov. 3. Tubb and Conoly emerged as the top two, but neither received a majority needed to win.

Republican Billy Andrews of Purvis was elected in November 2019 but resigned in March because he could not serve in the House while also collecting the state pension he earned as a judge.

Candidates in Mississippi special elections run without party labels.

The Hattiesburg American reported that Conoly, 39, describes himself as conservative who will “caucus with Republicans." He has been a teacher in the Forrest County and Hattiesburg schools.

Tubb, 57, is a Republican. He works in commercial real estate.

The winner will serve the final three years of a four-year term.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Join JFP VIP During COVID-19

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of our revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If you appreciate our work, please become a JFP VIP. We have a new "Pay What You Can" option--please pay what you can to keep us publishing.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »