Mississippi Universities Told to Prep for In-Person Classes

A governing board is asking leaders of Mississippi's eight public universities to prepare for at least some classes on campus during the fall semester, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By The Associated Press Tuesday, May 26, 2020 1:56 p.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A governing board is asking leaders of Mississippi's eight public universities to prepare for at least some classes on campus during the fall semester, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state College Board has adopted a resolution that directs the universities to offer as many in-person classes as possible. It says they should follow health guidelines from federal and state officials.

“While this is a fluid situation and there are many unknowns at this point, our goal is to provide the best academic experience in the safest manner possible,” Commissioner of Higher Education Alfred Rankins Jr. said in a news release after trustees adopted the resolution Thursday.

Mississippi universities stopped in-person classes in March as cases of the highly contagious virus started to be confirmed in the state. Students finished the spring semester with online classes.

The physician who is president of the College Board, Dr. Ford Dye of Oxford, said board members recognize that universities might need to adjust their plans.

“Providing a safe environment for all students and employees is paramount,” Dye said.

