Mississippi Governor and Lawmakers Claim Unity on Virus Spending

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves did a dramatic about-face Thursday, saying that state legislators will have a role in deciding how to spend $1.25 billion the state is receiving from the federal government as part of a massive coronavirus relief package.

“They’ve assured me that they want what I want, which is to get this money to those people that need it," Reeves said during a news conference.

Some Mississippi restaurants, meanwhile, were starting to cautiously reopen their dining rooms and patios under the governor's new guidelines that took effect Thursday. Other restaurants stuck to carry-out or delivery service, or remained closed altogether. In some cases, restaurant owners were waiting for hand sanitizer and other required supplies or were making other adjustments before restarting table service.

Burgers & Blues, a locally owned restaurant in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland, will reopen its dine-in areas Monday, said Samantha Gatlin, a team leader.

“We just kind of wanted to ease into it and give our staff some additional training,” Gatlin said Thursday.

Like other restaurants, Burgers & Blues will be limited to 50% customer capacity and will check customers’ temperatures and provide hand sanitizer. Servers must wear masks.

Reeves appeared at his news conference Thursday with Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn — fellow Republicans who challenged Reeves' assertion that the governor has the power to spend money without legislative consent during emergencies.

The legislative session had been on hold since mid-March because of the pandemic, but Hosemann and Gunn called the Senate and House back to the Capitol last Friday. Republicans hold large majorities in both chambers, and legislators voted nearly unanimously to pass a bill that puts most of the money into funds that they control. They cited the Mississippi Constitution’s provisions that say lawmakers have the power to spend money. Reeves said a 40-year-old state law gives the governor some emergency spending authority.

Reeves harshly criticized Hosemann and Gunn during multiple public appearances in the past week, accusing legislators of a power grab. But Reeves said Thursday that he had invited them to the Governor's Mansion for a private meeting Wednesday and they had tried to work out their differences.

“If I believed that a further fight was the right approach to get money to the people quicker, then I would take that approach,” Reeves said.

Hosemann said the bill would be held on a procedural move, which means Reeves will not face an immediate choice about signing or vetoing it.

“We're all here to work on solutions for Mississippians,” Hosemann said.

It's unclear how soon legislators will decide how the money will be spent. Reeves has mentioned sending some money to barbers and hairdressers who have been unable to work because of shutdown orders.

The state Health Department said Thursday that Mississippi — with a population of about 3 million — had at least 8,686 confirmed cases and 396 deaths from the coronavirus as of Wednesday evening. That was an increase of 262 cases and 22 deaths reported the previous day.

The number of coronavirus infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

The Health Department said Thursday that more than 80,600 coronavirus tests had been done in Mississippi as of Wednesday. The department said at least 1,037 cases of the virus had been confirmed in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, with at least 169 deaths from it in those facilities.

Mississippi remains under Reeves's “safer at home” order until Monday morning. It requires medically vulnerable people to stay home and suggests that people work from their homes if possible.

Reeves' new rules for outdoor gatherings, such as youth sports practices, also took effect Thursday. Up to 20 people may gather in one place, an increase from the previous limit of 10.

The governor has said cities and counties are allowed to set tighter local restrictions that do not directly conflict with the statewide standards. Jackson is among the cities still limiting restaurants to carry-out or delivery.