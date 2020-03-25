Urgent Request for Supplies from Jackson Businesses for COVID-19 Response

Dear Business Leaders,

Working Together Jackson is a non-partisan, broad-based organization with a mission to strengthen institutions by developing solutions to the issues facing our community. WTJ institutions, including People’s Advocacy Institute and Stewpot Community Services, have partnered with volunteers from the University of Mississippi Medical Center to feed and support vulnerable families during the COVID-19 crisis. Our goal is to create Covid Care Kits to deliver to people who are resource poor or elderly. Covid Care Kits would be weekly bundles of hygiene supplies including soap, hand sanitizer, household disinfectant, toilet paper, tissue and paper towels coupled with printed, up-to-date medical information each week.

We write to ask you to donate a portion of these materials—soap, hand sanitizer, household disinfectant, toilet paper, tissue and paper towels—from your restaurant, hotel or other type of business to help make these kits, understanding they may not be in use at this time. We can arrange for safe pick-up of these materials from your respective locations if you give us an address and instructions. Simply respond to this email if you can help.

Please note that Working Together Jackson is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations to this effort are tax deductible using TAX ID Number# 90-0780418.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

Chevon Chatman, Senior Organizer, Working Together Jackson