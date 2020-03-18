JSU Cancels All University-Sponsored Events, Postpones Spring Commencement

Jackson State University Coronavirus Update:

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson State University's Acting President Thomas K. Hudson announces that all university-sponsored events are canceled for the duration of the semester and said this decision will affect spring commencement ceremonies.

Hudson said, "It is also with great consideration that we have decided to indefinitely postpone graduate and undergraduate commencement initially scheduled for Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2. Information regarding the conferring of degrees will be communicated at a later date."



He reiterated the safety of the entire campus.

"It is our sole intent to insulate our students, faculty, staff and extended JSU family from this pandemic. The best way to ensure everyone's safety is through the elimination of events where large groups are likely to congregate. We will do our best to reschedule a full participation commencment for the Golden Class of 1970 and the Spring Class of 2020. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Mississippi State Department of Health and the State Institutions of Higher Learning," Hudson said.



Beginning March 23, all classes will be offered online through the end of the semester. All students who can return home or make other living accommodations are asked to do so and prepare to begin online instruction on Monday, March 23.

While the University remains open with housing and food services available, JSU strongly encourages students to return home. JSU has listed some internal and external resources available to assist students who may face financial challenges associated with a move.

Also, Hudson said, "We are especially fortunate to have the JSU GAP Funding available for students in need of financial assistance. A big thank-you to the JSU Development Foundation for making these funds available to our students."



For additional updates and information, follow https://www.jsums.edu/covid19.