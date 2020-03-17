Metro Jackson Race for the Cure Rescheduled

In light of the recent progression of COVID-19, and the CDC guidance to postpone mass gatherings, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the 21st annual Komen Metro Jackson Race for the Cure® scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020, to later this year. As soon as we have details on the new date, we will update everyone.

While this is incredibly disappointing, the health and safety of our constituents, volunteers, sponsors, and the community as a whole remain our priority. We are continuing to monitor the situation and we remain here for the women and men touched by breast cancer who need our assistance.

Our event is a day where we can all put aside everything else in our lives and share our space, our stories, our laughter, and our tears to raise money that saves lives. As such, we look forward to sharing that day with you later this year. The funds that are raised for the event support breast health programs in our community including screening, diagnostic testing, treatment assistance, and more. No matter what is happening in the world, breast cancer does not stop and neither do we; as long as breast cancer is here, we are here to fight it with you.

“As an organization that promotes health and wellness, we wanted to do our part in keeping the community safe, especially with the participation of those who have or are experiencing a breast cancer diagnosis,” said Catherine Young, Sr. Vice President.

We want to thank our Presenting Sponsor, Kroger, the many other sponsors that have committed their support for this event and the 100+ individuals who have already registered for this event to join Komen Metro Jackson Race in the fight against breast cancer. All sponsorships and registrations will be honored for the new Race date.

We are posting updates to our FAQ section of the Event website. We encourage you to visit these FAQs for the most up-to-date information.

If you are in need of assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at 866-475-6636 or visit komenmemphisms.org for assistance. For information on staying safe and limiting the spread of this virus, please visit: www.coronavirus.gov.

Thank you so much for your support, understanding, and unwavering dedication to our mission.