MDE Secures Waivers to Expedite Approvals of School Meal Programs

JACKSON, Miss. - The Mississippi Department of Education's Office of Child Nutrition (OCN) has secured two waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to assist school districts in establishing meal programs at this time. These waivers allow all schools to serve meals to students during an unanticipated school closure.

Schools may serve non-congregate meals, such as grab-and-go meals, during the Coronavirus emergency. The OCN has implemented an expedited approval process to allow schools to begin serving meals as quickly as possible. Information on the program and a list of schools serving meals may be found at www.mdek12.org/OCN.

The list of schools will be updated regularly as school districts open programs.

It is at the discretion of each school district whether to serve meals while schools are closed. Districts may choose which schools will serve meals, what meal types will be served, and the times of meal service. Parents should check with their local district for the most current information about meals in their area.

The MDE is in constant communication with schools, USDA, and other stakeholders regarding providing nutritious meals to Mississippi children during this emergency. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.