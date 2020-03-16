Mobile Meal Dispatch and Drop-off Services for Jackson Families in Need During COVID-19 Outbreak

(Jackson, MS) As our schools, business, and organizations continue to close in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, a collective effort including the UMMC Surgery Department, Association of Women Surgeons, UMMC Medical Students, the City of Jackson, Jackson Meals Matter Task Force, Jackson Fire Department, the People’s Advocacy Institute, and Strong Arms of Jackson are providing mobile meal dispatch and drop-off services for Jackson families in need. Meals will cover breakfast and dinner for families throughout the extended break.

To ensure the greater public and our volunteers are adhering to the safest measures, meal drop off operations will be guided by healthcare professionals. In addition, we are setting up systems to minimize one-on-one contact and group gatherings.

Families in need are encouraged to call or text (615) 946-4197 to set up a meal drop-off location and time. This mobile meal hotline is now being monitored 24 hours a day.