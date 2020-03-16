Mayor Lumumba to Declare Civil Emergency Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(Jackson, Miss.) - On Tuesday, March 17, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will sign three executive orders in a direct effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The function of the executive orders will serve to do the following:

• Declare a state of civil emergency in the City of Jackson

• Close all non-essential city government offices and require all non-essential city employees to work remotely

• Prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people and limit gatherings of fewer than 50 people in the City of Jackson

The state of civil emergency and limitations on public gatherings will take place immediately on Monday morning, March 16, 2020. Remote work for all non-essential personnel will go into effect at 1:00 pm.