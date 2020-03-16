Legislative Democrats Call for Bipartisan COVID-19 Emergency Measures and Suspension of Legislative Session

Jackson, MS - Legislative Democrats including the Mississippi House and Senate Democratic Caucuses along with the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus encourage the Governor, Speaker of the House and Lt. Governor to spend this week working with us on a host of bipartisan emergency measures that tackle two immediate concerns. First, the Legislature must ensure health care providers have all the resources they need during this crisis. Second, we must ensure that every Mississippian has the financial wherewithal needed to take the necessary steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.

After these measures are passed, the Legislature should immediately pause the 2020 Legislative Session. Our Legislature should demonstrate leadership in limiting community spread and social distancing. In addition, the Legislature should not conduct the public's regular business in private.

We also recommend that the Legislature establish/implement:

Health Emergency Fund: Make $20 million available to the Governor to provide immediate grants to the MSDH, UMMC, FQCHs, hospitals, and county health departments.

Emergency Medicaid Coverage: Seek all required waivers that would allow uninsured Mississippians to have COVID-19 testing and treatment covered under Medicaid.

Emergency Child Care Assistance: ensure that child care operators continue to be reimbursed under the CCBG at their average attendance level as of February 1, 2020.

Suspend work requirements for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.