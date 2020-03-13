Statement About Impact of Coronavirus on Hinds County School District Operations

RAYMOND, Miss. - We are currently monitoring the potential impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our communities, and the district has taken precautionary and preventive measures to protect the health of our students, faculty, and staff.

We have shared guidance will each of our school administrators that include detailed steps to promote a healthy school environment, and all of our parents have been sent a letter that provides information on ways they can help us prevent the spread of viruses.

We are also asking parents to keep their child at home if they have a fever of at least 100 degrees. Absences will be excused with a doctor's note or a note from a parent. We will keep our parents, students, faculty, and staff informed of any updates regarding this matter.

Currently, all Hinds County School District campuses and offices are scheduled to be open on a regular schedule on Monday, March 16, 2020.

HCSD will continue to closely monitor all developments. If any changes in these plans occur, further notifications will be released.