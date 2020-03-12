 Thompson Writes DHS, HHS, CDC on Rationale, Implementation Plan for Trump’s Travel Ban After Contradictory Statements | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, sent a letter to Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to request more information on the travel ban President Trump announced Wednesday night. Photo by Trip Burns

By Verbatim Press Release Thursday, March 12, 2020 6:10 p.m. CDT
March 12, 2020 (WASHINGTON) – Today, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, sent a letter to Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to request more information on the travel ban President Trump announced last night. In the letter, Chairman Thompson requests the rationale for the travel ban, including all plans and procedures for implementing it.

Letter excerpts:

“The President’s remarks last night did not include any announced plans to increase testing for the coronavirus even though it is clearly spreading within the United States or to ensure hospital surge capacity to treat Americans who become ill. Based on all available data, mitigating the spread of this disease requires a comprehensive approach that encompasses our entire health care system rather than just containment measures targeted at foreign nationals.”

“Further, although the policies the President announced have enormous and immediate consequences for millions of people, few practical details were explained. And then, almost as soon as the President concluded his remarks last night, statements and guidance contradicting his statements began to be issued, including by the President himself.”

“Such poor communication only increases the confusion and anxiety that Americans are already experiencing.”

