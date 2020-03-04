Moving to a new area for work can have its challenges. For Murrah High School economics teacher Acacia Clippert, the transition from Michigan to Mississippi validated her decision to follow her chosen career path.

The 27-year-old attended Brandon High School in Ortonville, Mich., where she was born and raised. She received her bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University and earned her teaching certification and master's degree from Oakland University. After finishing her student teaching requirements in Michigan last year, she moved to Jackson with her boyfriend and began working as a long-term substitute at Olde Towne Middle School.

Looking for more teaching opportunities, Clippert emailed multiple principals and schools in the local area. She eventually heard back from Alvanette Buchanan at Murrah High School. After interviewing for and being offered the job, she began teaching economics to 10th graders starting in October 2019.

After earning her bachelor's degree in history, Clippert began working for Volkswagen but decided the job was not her thing, so she elected to continue her education in a new field: teaching.

"I always liked working with people, so I decided to go back to school to teach. I'm really happy I did because I've been really enjoying it so far," Clippert says.

Clippert is certified to teach classes that fall under the social studies category such as history, government and economics.

"I enjoy teaching economics because economics applies to everyone and has an impact on everyone's lives, no matter what age you are," she says.

In her new position, Clippert says one of her favorite parts of the job is getting to know her students.

"They all have different personalities, and the kids are a lot of fun. Getting to know them, watching them learn—especially when they're struggling with something, and then you just see it click, and they have that aha moment—that's kind of like, 'Yeah, this is exactly why I do this,'" Clippert says.

In her free time, she likes to read and enjoys outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking with her dog, a yellow labrador retriever and pitbull mix, but her passion lies with imparting her students with knowledge that can help them going forward.

"I wholeheartedly believe that education is the best thing for a person. So many things can be taken away from you in life, but if you have that education, that's something you'll always have," Clippert says. "It doesn't matter where you were born. It doesn't matter what school district you're in. ... Everyone should be able to have a quality education."