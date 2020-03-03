Mississippi Gets About $16M from New Lottery Since November

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has collected about $16 million from a state lottery that started operating in November.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said Monday that it deposited nearly $8.4 million into the state treasury on Feb. 20. That is the net proceeds from lottery games played during January.
The state received $7.6 million from lottery games played during December.
Mississippi legislators voted in 2018 to create the games of chance as a way to generate money for infrastructure. Mississippi was one of six states without a lottery, but people from the state were driving to Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee to buy tickets.
Hiring staff, vetting retailers and starting games in Mississippi took more than a year.
For the first 10 years, the first $80 million a year from Mississippi lottery revenue will go to infrastructure needs. After the $80 million benchmark is hit, the rest goes to education. After the 10-year period is over, the first $80 million will go to the state’s general fund with the rest continuing to go toward education.
