 Mississippi Gets Money for Transportation After Flooding | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Mississippi Gets Money for Transportation After Flooding

Nearly $10.3 million of the federal emergency funding is to repair damage caused by flooding during February, when some roads collapsed during heavy rains. Photo by Nick Judin

Nearly $10.3 million of the federal emergency funding is to repair damage caused by flooding during February, when some roads collapsed during heavy rains. Photo by Nick Judin

By The Associated Press Monday, March 2, 2020 10:13 a.m. CST
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is receiving millions of federal dollars to pay for transportation needs after natural disasters.

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced emergency funding for projects around the nation. Mississippi is slated to receive $16.6 million.

Nearly $10.3 million of that is to repair damage caused by flooding during February, when some roads collapsed during heavy rains.

About $5.7 million is for flood damage caused in late December 2018.

And, $650,000 will be allocated to Mississippi federal lands for rain damage from February through April 2019.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »