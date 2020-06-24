Best of Jackson 2020 Household and Home Improvement Finalist Ballot Open

The Best of Jackson 2020 finalists ballot for Household and Home Improvement in Metro Jackson is open now through July 5 at 11:59 p.m.
On this multiple-choice ballot, you're asked to choose the winner in each category from among the finalists. Please vote in every category where you have personal knowledge.
The Jackson Free Press needs your name and number at this end of this for validation purposes; we'll put you on the JFP Daily list if you request it, but otherwise we won't do anything with your personal information.
Find the ballot here.
Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!
COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus