Mississippi Awarded Over $71M Grant for Greenville Bypass

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi road project that's been considered for more than two decades is one step closer to completion in the state's Delta region.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said Tuesday that a $71.46 million grant has been awarded for the Greenville Bypass. The money comes from Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, a federal program.

The project would connect about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) of road from the Mississippi River Bridge to an interchange with State Route 1 in Greenville, and then continue for more than 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) east to Leland.

Officials said the Greenville Bypass would generate economic development and improve safety in the region. It would provide, “a route for freight traffic to efficiently move goods around the Greenville area without traveling through the city,” MDOT Commissioner Willie Simmons said.

“It's way past due because this project has been looked at for about 20 years,” Simmons said. “It's going to be important to that region of the state.”