Mississippi Lawmakers Honor Pastor Who Won 'The Voice'

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi pastor who won “The Voice” has serenaded state lawmakers with “Amazing Grace.”
Todd Tilghman appeared Thursday at the state Capitol, where he was honored with resolutions in the House and Senate. New outlets report that he also met later with Gov. Tate Reeves and his wife, Elee.
Tilghman is the pastor of Cornerstone Church in Meridian. At 42, he became the oldest winner of the singing competition on NBC. He was honored with a parade in his hometown last month.
