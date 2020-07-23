 Reeves Appoints Holly Springs Attorney as Circuit Judge | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Reeves Appoints Holly Springs Attorney as Circuit Judge

Gov. Tate Reeves has appointed another new circuit court judge for seven counties in northern Mississippi. Photo by Stephen Wilson

By The Associated Press Thursday, July 23, 2020 10:23 a.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gov. Tate Reeves has appointed another new circuit court judge for seven counties in northern Mississippi.

The governor's office said in a news release Tuesday that Kent E. Smith of Holly Springs will succeed John A. Gregory of Okolona in the 3rd Circuit Court District. Gregory retired June 30 after serving as judge since 2011.

Reeves last week appointed former state Sen. Gray Tollison to succeed Andrew Howorth, who also retired June 30 after serving since 2002. Both Tollison and Howorth are from Oxford.

The 3rd Circuit Court District has three judges. It covers Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties.

“Kent has been a leader in the legal community in our state for years, working hard to protect the rights of Mississippians and ensure justice for Americans," Reeves said in a news release Tuesday.

Smith earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi and has practiced law since 1991. He is a member of Smith Whaley, PLLC, where he practices civil and criminal litigation. He also represents the Marshall County Board of Supervisors and the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority.

“I am excited for this opportunity and promise to work diligently to ensure justice is upheld and protected for the people in my district and all of Mississippi," Smith said in the release.

