Prominent Restaurant Owner Indicted in April Shooting

Greta Brown-Bully, the owner of a prominent restaurant in Mississippi, has been indicted on a murder charge in the April shooting of a man outside the liquor store she also owns. Photo courtesy Hinds County Sheriff's Office

By The Associated Press Monday, July 20, 2020 10:45 a.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The owner of a prominent restaurant in Mississippi has been indicted on a murder charge in the April shooting of a man outside the liquor store she also owns.

A Hines County grand jury handed up indictments last month against Greta Brown-Bully for murder, drive-by shooting and tampering with evidence, according to the Clarion Ledge r.

Larry Lee, 65, was shot several times on April 24 outside of Brown-Bully's Jackson liquor store.

Brown-Bully shot Lee from inside her SUV and reset or deleted items from her smartphone after learning police issued a search warrant, according to the indictments.

Brown-Bully's lawyer told the newspaper she acted in self-defense after she closed her liquor store and Lee came up to her vehicle.

“I think any reasonable person will feel this shooting was justifiable,” defense attorney Trent Walker said.

Brown-Bully and her husband, Tyrone Bully, own Bully’s Restaurant. The restaurant won a James Beard America’s Classic award in 2016.

