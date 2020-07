Attorney Chosen as New Mississippi Revenue Commissioner

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney with experience in money matters will be the new head of the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

Chris Graham has worked in recent years for the Legislative Budget Office, helping senators write spending plans for state agencies. He previously worked for the state Ethics Commission and in private law practice.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that he is nominating Graham to become state revenue commissioner. Graham can work in the job while he waits for the Senate to consider his confirmation.

He succeeds Herb Frierson, who retired as commissioner July 1 after four years in that job. Frierson had a 42-year state government career that included time he served as a legislator.

In addition to overseeing the Department of Revenue, the commissioner serves in a group of experts that help legislators predict how much money the state might have available each year. That number is used as the basis for writing state budgets.