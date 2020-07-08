 Top 10: Frezale Smith | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Top 10: Frezale Smith

By Frezale Smith Wednesday, July 8, 2020 10:48 a.m. CDT
0

I have been lucky enough to live in several areas in central Mississippi, and I have found some of the coolest places to hang out in your off time to be right here in the Jackson metro. I lead the local HeroClix community at Van’s CCG, helping those interested learn the game and connected with other players.

photo

Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Join JFP VIP During COVID-19

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of our revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If you appreciate our work, please become a JFP VIP. We have a new "Pay What You Can" option--please pay what you can to keep us publishing.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »