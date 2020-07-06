Jackson Councilman Suggests Buying Masks for Residents

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Days after the city of Jackson passed a new rule requiring people to wear masks in public, City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is proposing the city purchase 100,000 masks to distribute to residents.

Speaking with WJTV, Stokes said “the poor, sick and elderly must have masks.”

"A lot of people want to wear masks, but they can’t find masks or they can’t afford masks,” Stokes said. He said he planned to put the proposal on the council's agenda.

The City of Jackson recently ordered masks to be worn in public. Those who don't abide could be fined. Businesses where people aren’t wearing masks are at risk of being shut down for 24 hours.

Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, the city of Biloxi gave out 27,000 face masks Thursday during a drive-thru mask giveaway, WXXV reported. Earlier this week, Biloxi Mayor Andrew ‘FoFo’ Gilich announced the city’s new campaign ‘Mask up, Biloxi,' part of his efforts to encourage people to wear a mask while they are in public.

Bradley Stringer, who attended the mask give-away on Thursday, told WXXV it is very important for people to wear masks in these trying times.

“As everyone can see on the news and all over the media that the virus is getting worse and I have a feeling that has a lot to do with people not doing what they are supposed to with not wearing masks, not social distancing," Stringer said.