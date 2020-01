Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba's office released the following verbatim release about the boil water notice:

The precautionary boil water notice for the following residents on our drinking water system is now lifted:

All surface water connections for the City of Jackson.

For more information, please call 601.960.2723 during business hours or 601-960-1777 / 601-960-1875 after 4 PM.