Sen. Roger Wicker to Jackson Man: ‘President Trump Will Be Acquitted’

Jackson resident Jo G Prichard wrote the following letter to U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker in support of Donald Trump's impeachment. Wicker's full response follows it.

Dear Senator Wicker:

Nothing in your Senate career is as important as your vote to impeach President Trump for his documented and extremely serious violation of our constitution in blackmailing Ukraine in an effort to force them to undermine our presidential election by investigating Joe Biden and then refusing to cooperate with the House of Representatives investigations of his criminal acts.

If Democratic President Barack Obama had committed such brazen actions, I have no doubt that Republican Senators would be urging his impeachment. It is therefore stunning and disappointing that your public comments to date have not indicated that you plan to hold President Trump to the same standard of justice that is crucial to elections free of foreign interference, so critical to protecting democracy in America.

Donald Trump has clearly and seriously violated the Constitution. He has committed high crimes against America and our free elections. He must be held accountable for these blatant actions and removed from office before he is allowed to take further reckless actions to weaken our free elections, free press and independent judiciary.

President Trump's repeated assertions that he is above the law and exempt from Congressional oversight and his blatant attacks on anyone who tries to hold him accountable is the most dangerous threat to democracy in the history of our nation and it is critical that you--our elected officials--hold him accountable for his impeachable efforts to put his agenda and his reelection above the laws of our land.

For the sake of America, for the sake of the rule of law, for the sake of justice above blind allegiance to the Republican Party, we implore you to exhibit the integrity called for during these very serious times.

Please, please have the courage and integrity to protect America from the flagrant abuses of Donald Trump and cast your vote to impeach Donald Trump for his clear and indisputable violations of our public trust.

We pray for your courage and commitment to justice.

Jo G Prichard

Jackson, Miss.

Roger Wicker Responds on Jan. 23, 2019

Dear Jo,

Thank you for contacting me regarding the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. I am glad to have the benefit of your views on this issue.

Prior to this occasion, only two presidents in American history have ever been impeached--Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Impeachments are rare because they are serious.

By impeaching President Trump on a partisan basis and with little evidence, House Democrats have ignored precedent and set a dangerous course. The rules in their process raised serious concerns because they did not provide the president with the same constitutional protections given to past presidents. My Republican colleagues in the House were also excluded from much of the process, raising basic issues of fairness.

The Senate will conduct itself with the gravity this moment requires. Based on everything I have seen, I anticipate President Trump will be acquitted and justice will be served.

However, significant damage has already been done by the House. The founders of our nation gave Congress the power of impeachment to hold the executive branch accountable. They intended it to be used only in extreme cases with clear evidence and overwhelming bipartisan approval. With the impeachment of President Trump, the House has abused their solemn responsibility.

Be assured I will keep your views in mind as this process continues. Please do not hesitate to contact me if I can ever assist you.

With best wishes, I am

Sincerely yours,

Roger

Roger F. Wicker

U.S. Senator

555 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Washington, D.C., 20510

202-224-6253