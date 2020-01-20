Join West Central Jackson Community Urgent Conversation To Address Flooding: Senator Norwood and Rep. Clarke to Facilitate

A community meeting will be held to collect information, concerns, suggestions, solutions, and recommendations to address the flooding in West Central Jackson. Information and photos will be provided to the city, county and state offices. Senator Sollie B. Norwood and Rep Alyce Clarke will facilitate the conversation.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 pm, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Pearl Street AME Church, 2519 Robinson Street, Jackson, MS 39209. Please come and bring others with you. Thank you.

Sent at the request of Senator Sollie B. Norwood and Rep. Alyce. G. Clarke