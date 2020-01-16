Jackson Police Department Seeking Leads for Murder

Jackson Police still needs assistance from the public with identifying the individual(s) responsible for the murder of, Shadrick Simmons.

Simmons was a 39 year-old black male, found fatally shot inside his vehicle near the intersection of Eisenhower Street and Wainwright Avenue, in early December of last year.

All prior leads have since been exhausted by investigators and we are asking anyone with information about his death to call us directly, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

If the information you provide to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, you are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500. Remember, we only want your information…not your name.

This investigation is ongoing.

Roderick Holmes

JACKSON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Major Investigations - Robbery/Homicide

Public Information Officer

