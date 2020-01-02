Mississippi Development Authority Director to Step Down

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The director will leave a state agency that tries to create jobs in Mississippi.

Glenn McCullough said in a statement Thursday that he will step down as head of Mississippi Development Authority at the end of January. Since he started at the agency in 2015, Mississippi has persuaded Continental Tire to develop a manufacturing plant that recently opened near Clinton. Amazon has also announced plans to open two order-fulfillment centers in the northern part of the state.

McCullough is one of several state agency directors who are leaving as Mississippi prepares to inaugurate a new governor. Republican Tate Reeves won the governor's race in November and he will take office Jan. 14.

New governors typically keep some agency directors and replace others.

“It has been an honor to serve at the helm of MDA with our good, talented people and partners to win economic development opportunities for Mississippians,” McCullough said in the statement. “I appreciate Gov. Phil Bryant allowing me to serve in this position and look forward to assisting with the transition of a new director.”

McCullough was executive director of the Appalachian Regional Commission from 1993 to 1997 and was elected mayor of Tupelo in 1997. He served in that job until 1999, when he was appointed to serve on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. He was chairman of the TVA board from 2001 to 2005. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant chose him to lead MDA in May 2015.