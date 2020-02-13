 Steve Demetropoulos Wins Special Election to Become Pascagoula Mayor | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Steve Demetropoulos Wins Special Election to Become Pascagoula Mayor

Photo courtesy Steve Demetropoulos

Photo courtesy Steve Demetropoulos

By The Associated Press Thursday, February 13, 2020 12:06 p.m. CST
0

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A family physician has been elected mayor of a city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Dr. Steve Demetropoulos defeated two candidates Tuesday in a nonpartisan special election in Pascagoula, news outlets reported.

He will be sworn in Feb. 18 and to finish a four-year term that ends June 30, 2021.

Former Mayor Dane Maxwell stepped down after being elected to the Mississippi Public Service Commission, a three-member group that regulates utilities.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »