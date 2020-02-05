Top 10: Susan Farris

As the marketing manager for Mangia Bene Inc., Susan Farris handles marketing responsibilities for BRAVO!, Broad Street and Sal & Mookie's. Additionally, she is currently completing her MFA in creative writing through Lindenwood University and hopes to publish two of her works fairly soon: a novel entitled 'The Gravedigger's Guild' and a poetry collection called 'Flooding The Delta.' She is married to Pete Farris and spends her spare time reading, listening to music and debating the merits of the various installations of the 'Star Wars' series.