Mississippi Highway Patrol Holiday Enforcement Ends Sunday

By The Associated Press Thursday, December 24, 2020 9:51 a.m. CST
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol's Christmas enforcement period is underway.

The year’s campaign is called “Home for the Holidays," WLBT-TV reported. Troopers during the holiday enforcement period will be on the lookout for drunk, distracted drivers, and other traffic violators beginning Wednesday.

During last year’s enforcement period, troopers worked 116 crashes with three fatalities and made 39 DUI arrests, the agency said.

The Christmas enforcement period runs through Sunday.

