Festive Finds for Frosty Times

COVID-19 Coverage



See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!