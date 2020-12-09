 Festive Finds for Frosty Times | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Festive Finds for Frosty Times

By Shaye Smith Wednesday, December 9, 2020 11:52 a.m. CST
0

Winter approaches at a breakneck pace, as do the holidays that come with the season. Whether you want to liven up the decor of your home or buy a gift for a loved one, the Jackson metro has a number of businesses with the merch you need.

photo

Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »