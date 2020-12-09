Festive Finds for Frosty Times

Winter approaches at a breakneck pace, as do the holidays that come with the season. Whether you want to liven up the decor of your home or buy a gift for a loved one, the Jackson metro has a number of businesses with the merch you need.
Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!
COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus