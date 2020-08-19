Downtown’s Newest Coffee Shop Brings an Air of Freshness

Many of Kenya MomPremier's fondest memories are of childhood visits to Hazelhurst, Miss. There her grandfather, Jessie Ray Cleveland, tended the family farm in the mornings, returning mid-afternoon with his arms full of fresh vegetables and fruit. The women of the family would then turn the day's harvest into meals the family would share.

When MomPremier began a family, she knew she wanted to provide them with the same fresh produce she had enjoyed as a child. The mother had previously learned to transform fresh produce into baby food, homemade smoothies and fresh juices while she had been living in McAllen, Texas, and used a nearby urban garden to continue making these items when her family relocated to Dallas. The garden soon became the foundation for the family's nourishment.

"When I got older and had my children ... I just remembered seeing it as a little girl, and it's something that naturally just kind of clicked," she said.

MomPremier's inclination for natural drink options is now available to metro-area residents. She opened Green Bean, downtown Jackson's newest coffee shop, on July 20. The business is the realization of a vision that began after a ride through Jackson. MomPremier, a Jackson State University graduate, noticed the city's growth and immediately knew she wanted to be part of the expansion. She initially settled on something familiar—juicing. However, after examining the area, she added coffee, teas and pastries to the menu.

"When I did more research about what was around me, I noticed that it was very corporate. I (thought), 'These people probably need coffee when they wake up in the morning.' That's how I incorporated the coffee piece, but I was like, 'If I am going to do coffee, I am going to do coffee in a way that speaks to me,'" the businesswoman said.

MomPremier's "way" is to serve only pour-over coffee. Each cup is hand-brewed by pouring hot water over ground coffee beans and allowing it to brew three to four minutes. In place of sugar, the coffee shop offers honey or agave as sweeteners. Non-coffee drinkers can opt for all-natural tea options supplied by Herbal Blessings, a local company.

Green Bean also offers a variety of cold-pressed juices made in-house throughout the day. Each is created by pressing the farm-grown fruits and vegetables, releasing the liquids into glass bottles. Neither water nor sweetener is added. A favorite, "The Refresh," features a combination of watermelon, lime and mint leaves.

MomPremier splits her time between the family's Dallas home and Jackson and manages the daily operation of Green Bean while homeschooling her two children.

Green Bean (100 E. Capitol St., Suite 106) is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more, visit greenbeanusa.com.