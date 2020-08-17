Lance Presley grew up in the United Methodist Church his whole life. His family has been Methodist for at least seven generations. While Presley presently serves as the pastor for Broadmeadow United Methodist Church, earlier in his life he nearly steered his life into another direction.

After graduating from Shannon High School in 1996, Presley enrolled in Mississippi State University as a political science major, earning his bachelor’s degree in the field in 2000 and continuing his education in a political graduate program at Texas A&M University.

During his tenure in graduate school, Presley became more heavily involved in his church, taking on leadership roles and connecting further with the congregation. Around this time, he felt called to foster the spiritual aspects of his life and to pursue a career in ministry.

His church quickly approved his decision, and Presley began attending seminary at Candler Emory University in Atlanta, where he earned his Master of Divinity—a three-year program that roughly consists of theology, leadership and pastoral care. The lessons he took to heart became a big part of his day-to-day work in his current position: handling business, preparing sermons and, most importantly, tending to his congregation, he says.

While COVID-19 has prevented the pastor from having a “typical” work week, he says that he still loves the daily aspects of his job and getting to hear from those within his community.

“I love being able to connect with not only church members, but also everyone in the community,” he says. “The relationships I get to build with people is my favorite part (of my profession).”

Shortly before the pandemic led Broadmeadow to begin a practice of social distancing, quarantining and live-streaming services, the church held an in-person vote in March to become what is known as a reconciling church, which means that Broadmeadow has publicly declare that they are affirming and open to members of the LGTBQ+ community.

The proposal, which Presley says is a change he has long-since supported, came from the congregation. After a long period of discernment, church members overwhelmingly voted yes to the proposition, marking Broadmeadow as the first Methodist church in Mississippi to make the official proclamation.

Presley has served in his role with Broadmeadow for a little over three years now and is married to another United Methodist pastor, Paige Swaim-Presley, who is an associate chaplain at Millsaps College. Together, they have a 4-month-old daughter, Julian.

Broadmeadow holds virtual services accessible through broadmeadow.org, Facebook or YouTube, starting at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. The church also has an online Bible study every Tuesday night through Zoom. Call 601-366-1403 to learn more.