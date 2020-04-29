Steak and Eggs Reveillon Freres

As a restaurant guy I know the value of a worthwhile brunch offering. I have personally seen its majesty, pageantry, absurdity and chaos, from every angle. As we prepare for Mother's Day, we may not be able to take Mom out for Sunday brunch, but we can always bring brunch to her as thanks for all she has done for us over the years. With a little time and effort, you can create an elegant dish that will make that special lady feel loved. Sons, daughters, husbands, this recipe is for you.

Equipment

• Measuring cup

• Pots (x2)

• Metal Bowl

• Spoon(s)

• Whisk

• Medium skillet

• Tongs

Ingredients

Hollandaise:

• 1/4 cup butter

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 2 egg yolks

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• Worcestershire

• Tabasco

• Cayenne pepper

Grits:

• 1 cup milk

• 1 cup water

• 3/4 cup grits

• 1/4 cup cream

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 1/4 cup cheddar cheese

• 1teaspoon salt

Salad:

• Arugula

Ribeye:

• Salt

• Black pepper

• Rosemary

• 1 tablespoon butter

Poached Eggs:

• Water

• 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

• Eggs

Directions

In Pot 1, add sufficient water for egg poaching and a tablespoon of white wine vinegar. Bring to a simmer.

In Pot 2, melt 1/4 cup of butter. Once melted, transfer the butter to a measuring cup to use later when making the hollandaise.

Use Pot 2 to make your grits. Pour one cup of milk and one cup of water with the butter residue and simmer. Next, sprinkle or "rain" grits into the pot and stir constantly to prevent clumping, until thick. Add the butter, cream, cheddar cheese and salt and mix until blended. Remove the metal bowl containing the hollandaise from Pot 1.

Create an impromptu double boiler by placing the metal bowl above Pot 1. Add egg yolks into the bowl and whisk for 2-3 minutes using the gentle heat to slowly cook your egg yolks. Once thickened, you may begin slowly adding the melted butter from earlier and whisk. Add the salt, lemon juice, and dashes of Worcestershire sauce, tabasco and cayenne. Whisk until blended and remove from heat.

Prepare the medium skillet with rosemary and a tablespoon of butter. As the pan heats, apply salt and pepper to the ribeye steak and use tongs to gently place the meat into the pan. Cook to your (mother's) desired doneness.

Returning to Pot 1, which should still have simmering water and vinegar, crack and drop the eggs for poaching. Cook for six minutes or other desired doneness and then fish them out.

With presentation in mind, thoughtfully combine grits, steak, eggs and your arugula salad on a plate and top with hollandaise.