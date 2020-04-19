April 19: MSDH Reports 300 New COVID-19 Cases, Includes Race Demographics

Confirmed coronavirus cases reached their highest level yet on Saturday with the Mississippi Department of Health reporting 300 new cases between Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. That took the total to 4,274 reported cases since March 11, 2020. MSDH reports seven more deaths Saturday, bringing the total to 159 in the state.

In its online chart, MSDH also reported out the race of those who have been affected or died from the virus. Of overall reported cases, 51.5% have been black or African American patients for a total of 2,203; roughly 33% of the cases have been white patients.

Among the 159 who have died from the disease, MSDH reported that exactly 100 of those deaths are black or African American people, which is nearly 63% of the total. Black Mississippians comprise roughly 38% of the overall population of the state.

MSDH categorizes 337 cases and one death as "other," which MSDH notes includes American Indian and Asian people.

While Hinds County, where the largest city, Jackson, is located, still has the highest number of reported cases at 337, DeSoto County (suburban Memphis) added 14 cases to get to 234. Two counties, Lauderdale County (county seat: Meridian) and Pearl River County, where Picayune is located, report double-digit death counts of 14 and 10, respectively.

Read the JFP’s coverage of COVID-19 at jacksonfreepress.com/covid19. Get more details on preventive measures here. Read about announced closings and delays in Mississippi here. Read MEMA’s advice for a COVID-19 preparedness kit here.

Email information about closings and other vital related logistical details to [email protected]

Email state reporter Nick Judin, who is covering COVID-19 in Mississippi, at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @nickjudin. Seyma Bayram is covering the outbreak inside the capital city and in the criminal-justice system. Email her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @seymabayram0.