5 Things to Know about Acacia Clark, Freelance Photographer

1 I'm a '90s baby. I was born in Chicago and lived there until I was 6, when my family moved to Mississippi, first in Ridgeland and then Jackson proper. I am a proud alum of Murrah High School (Go Mustangs!).

2 My father was a professional photographer for years, so I always knew that at some point I would follow in his footsteps. In 2018, I picked up all of his equipment and started my own business, Captures by Caci.

I started working with the Jackson Free Press completely by chance. I was invited to the BOJ Party in 2019 and decided to bring my camera and get a few shots. I posted the pictures on my Instagram, and the JFP reached out to me about sharing the photos and asked if I would be interested in doing freelance work. The rest is history!

3 As a freelance photographer with the JFP, I take photos of people featured in the publication and also cover local events. Seeing my work on the paper's cover always makes me proud. Meanwhile, the events I have been able to attend thanks to my work has expanded my outlook on Jackson. I am learning so much more about the city, and the connections I have made have left a lasting impression on me.

4 Aside from photography, I have other interests and hobbies. For example, I play cello, viola, violin and piano, and I teach private lessons for those instruments. I am an advocate for the arts and love attending local art shows, orchestral concerts, plays, dance performances, etc. I enjoy watching crime shows and psychological thrillers. I am also a foodie and can spend hours in the kitchen cooking.

I have been learning American Sign Language for five years now and am currently studying to become an interpreter. I am also one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and I volunteer teaching the deaf and hard-of-hearing about the Bible, which I consider one of the most rewarding parts of my life.

5 I hope to develop my photography and music careers to new heights. I would like to delve further into photojournalism and possibly see my work on a billboard in Times Square one day.