 Doctor Says Virus Safety Concerns Led to Firing, Sues Hospital | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Doctor Says Virus Safety Concerns Led to Firing, Sues Hospital

News outlets reported Dr. Samantha Houston was fired from Oxford’s Baptist Memorial Hospital after she wrote a Facebook post soliciting donations for equipment to communicate remotely with coronavirus patients. The post caused some confusion and was later edited to clarify that patients were being seen in-person by doctors and nurses, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Photo courtesy Baptist Memorial Hospital

News outlets reported Dr. Samantha Houston was fired from Oxford’s Baptist Memorial Hospital after she wrote a Facebook post soliciting donations for equipment to communicate remotely with coronavirus patients. The post caused some confusion and was later edited to clarify that patients were being seen in-person by doctors and nurses, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Photo courtesy Baptist Memorial Hospital

By The Associated Press Thursday, April 9, 2020 12:42 p.m. CDT
0

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor who was fired after raising concerns about her hospital's safety measures in the coronavirus pandemic is now suing.

News outlets reported Dr. Samantha Houston was fired from Oxford’s Baptist Memorial Hospital after she wrote a Facebook post soliciting donations for equipment to communicate remotely with coronavirus patients. The post caused some confusion and was later edited to clarify that patients were being seen in-person by doctors and nurses, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Ayoka Pond, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said Houston’s assertion that the hospital did not have capability to speak remotely with coronavirus patients was false. She also denied Houston’s other accusation, that the hospital did not have enough N95 masks for nurses treating coronavirus patients.

Houston filed the suit Monday against the hospital, its CEO, and a medical staffing agency that held her contract with the hospital. She is seeking actual damages for lost income.

Pond said the lawsuit was “fortunate” because the hospital will bring the facts about Houston’s firing to court “instead of trying the case with half-facts through the media as attempted by Dr. Houston.”

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Support JFP During COVID-19

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of our revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If you appreciate our work, please become a JFP VIP. We have a new "Pay What You Can" option--please pay what you can to keep us publishing.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »