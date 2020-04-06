Outbreak: Mississippi gets disaster declaration to speed aid

Apr 06, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi on Sunday become the latest U.S. state declared a major disaster area by President Donald Trump amid the new coronavirus outbreak, giving the state access to more federal assistance to confront the pandemic.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he had asked Trump to issue the declaration.

Trump has issued a series of major disaster declarations around the country. Each declaration makes federal funds available to state, local and tribal governments and some private nonprofits for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance.

The Mississippi Health Department said Monday that as of Sunday evening, the state had 1,738 positive tests for the virus and 51 deaths. The state has about 3 million residents.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Earlier Sunday, the president declared South Dakota a major disaster area with 240 confirmed cases and two deaths, and Delaware with more than 670 cases and 14 deaths. Other states that recently received major disaster declarations include Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Maine.

Mississippi's declaration comes after a statewide stay-at-home order took effect Friday evening to try to slow the state's growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Reeves has said people should limit their outings to essential errands like grocery shopping. He said law enforcement officers will break up big groups of people who are out socializing. Grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses deemed essential will remain open during the stay-home order that runs until the morning of April 20.