COVID-19 Testing Centers

James Anderson Health Facility, 3502 W. Northside Drive, 601-362-5321 , Monday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 pm., Varies per patient on a sliding scale

Jackson-Hinds Brown-Simmons Clinic , 129 White Oak Street, Utica , 601-885-6021, 601-885-6022, Monday to Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Varies per patient on a sliding scale

The University of Mississippi Medical Center Drive-Through Specimen Collection, Mississippi State Fairgrounds, 1207 Mississippi St., 601-496-7200, Sunday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., No cost; use free app, C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage, created by UMMC and C Spire

Ethel James Ivory Homeless Clinic, 327 S. Gallatin St., 601-355-0707, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., Varies per patient on a sliding scale

Jackson-Hinds South Clinic , 145 Raymond Road, 601-362-5321, Monday-Wednesday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Thursday-Friday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Varies per patient on a sliding scale

Vicksburg-Warren Family Healthcare , 1203 Mission Park Drive, Vicksburg, 601-634-8850, Sunday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Varies per patient on a sliding scale

Jackson-Hinds Edwards Clinic , 100 S. Magnolia St., Edwards , 601-852-5567, Monday, Wednesday and Friday8 a.m.-5 p.m., Varies per patient on a sliding scale

Bennie G. Thompson Clinic , 514 A-B Woodrow Wilson Ave., 601-362-5321, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Varies per patient on a sliding scale

Jackson-Hinds Central Mississippi Medical Center , 1860 Chadwick Drive, Suite 300, 601-376-1000, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Varies per patient on a sliding scale

Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center located inside the Jackson Medical Mall, 350 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave., 601-709-5130, Monday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Varies per patient on a sliding scale

Copiah Comprehensive Health Center, 550 Caldwell Drive, Hazlehurst, 601-894-1448, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Varies per patient on a sliding scale

The MSDH Public Health Laboratory is testing samples submitted by Mississippi physicians , 530 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., 601-576-7582, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Price varies based on sending physician

Jackson Labcorp Location, 4816 Lakeland Drive, 601-932-1333769-572-3482, Monday-Friday8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (lunch break noon-1 p.m.), Could not disclose information on the phone to the press

Quest Diagnostics , 1050 River Oaks Drive, Suite 120, Flowood, 601-932-2226, Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m., $67

Sam’s Choice Healthcare Mobile Testing, 6512 Dogwood View Parkway, 769-216-3330 601-594‑0032, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., TBD; waiting for testing supplies to come in

St. Dominic’s Family Medicine - Gluckstadt, 286 Calhoun Station Parkway, Madison, 601-200-4321, Monday-Friday , No cost

The University of Mississippi Medical Center, 2500 N. State St., 601-984-1000, Open 24/7, No cost

Tougaloo’s Owens Health and Wellness Center, 500 W. County Line Road, Tougaloo, 601-977-6160, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., TBD (based on insurance coverage)

Central Mississippi Health Services, 1134 Winter St.; 5429 Robinson Road, 601-948-5572;601-914-0163, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Saturday 8 a.m.-noon, TBD (based on insurance coverage)

G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center, 1668 W. Peace St., Canton, 601-859-5213, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., TBD

Family Health Care Clinic, 4365 Highway 80 E., Pearl; 1551 W. Government St., Brandon, 601-825-7280;601-825-3163, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., $25 co-pay; or bring proof of income for a sliding scale

MEA Primary Care Plus Clinic, All locations, 601-898-7540, Varies, TBD