Treasurer Race: McRae's Expertise Faces Green's Common Touch

David McRae has lots of his own money, while Addie Lee Green has less. One will be managing Mississippi's money as state treasurer after the Nov. 5 election.

McRae, a Ridgeland Republican, powered past state Sen. Eugene "Buck" Clarke in the Republican primary and has loaned his campaign $1.7 million of his own cash. McRae says he wants to make sure Mississippi earns as much interest as it can on its own money, while paying as little interest as possible on borrowed money.

Green, a Bolton Democrat, wants to do more to publicize unclaimed property and advocate for issues she cares about, such as higher salaries for workers and more health care spending.

Republican incumbent Lynn Fitch has served two terms as treasurer and is now running for attorney general.